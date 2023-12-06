The US is poised to require foreign aircraft-repair shops to test workers for drugs and alcohol

The federal government will propose to require drug and alcohol testing for employees of foreign aircraft-repair shops outside the United States. That would bring foreign repair shops under the same rules that apply to workers in the U.S. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will publish its proposal this week and allow 60 days for public comment. The FAA says the proposal would affect nearly 1,000 repair shops in 65 countries. Unions representing U.S. aircraft mechanics have long pushed for more scrutiny of foreign shops, calling it a safety issue.

