Some nations want to remove more pollution than they produce. That will take giving nature a boost

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — As countries at the COP28 climate talks are wrangling over deadlines for lowering their carbon dioxide emissions, a Danish-led group of countries has decided to set the ultimate goal: to remove more CO2 from the atmosphere than they emit. The Group of Negative Emitters (GONE) was launched in Dubai by Denmark, Finland and Panama. It aims to reach its goal by slashing emissions, protecting and expanding forests, and investing in new technologies. Panama has already reached that goal with its vast forests that act as a huge carbon sink. Finland and Denmark hope to achieve it by 2035 and 2045 respectively.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.