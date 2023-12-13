What Tesla Autopilot does, why it’s being recalled and how the company plans to fix it

Tesla introduced Autopilot software in October of 2015 with CEO Elon Musk heralding it as a profound experience for people. Eight years later, U.S. auto safety regulators have pressured Tesla into recalling nearly all the vehicles it has sold in the country because its driver monitoring system is too lax. The fix, with more alerts and limits on where the system can operate, will be done with a software update.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.