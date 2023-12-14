Alice in Wonderland stage play from Chicago fuses circus elements for new PBS broadcast

NEW YORK (AP) — The first indication that you’re not seeing a run-of-the-mill production of Alice in Wonderland is when the White Rabbit appears suspended 30 feet over the stage and does a somersault through a hoop. So begins one of the most innovative and thrilling retellings of Lewis Carroll’s legacy, this time infused with the physicality of circus. The characters soar on ropes, tumble, balance on each other and play musical instruments. “Lookingglass Alice” from the Lookingglass Theatre Company in Chicago has been a local treat for decades, but this year gets national attention with a broadcast on PBS on Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.