Amazon won’t have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after winning EU case

LONDON (AP) — Amazon won’t have to pay about $273 million in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the U.S. e-commerce giant. It has dealed a defeat to the 27-nation bloc in its efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance. The ruling Thursday by the EU’s top court is final, ending the long-running legal battle over tax arrangments between Amazon and Luxembourg’s government and marking a further setback for a crackdown by the EU’s antitrust chief. The Court of Justice backed a 2021 decision by judges in a lower court who sided with Amazon, saying the EU’s executive commission hadn’t proved its case that Amazon received illegal state support.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.