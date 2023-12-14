Education, faith leaders denounce planned Satan club at Tennessee elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Faith and education leaders are denouncing plans for an After School Satan Club at a Tennessee elementary school. But say they would follow the law and allow the organization hosting the club to meet. The Commercial Appeal reports that around 40 members of the faith community in Memphis stood united with leaders at Memphis-Shelby County Schools on Wednesday to criticize the planned club. They questioned The Satanic Temple’s intentions in offering it and made it clear that students would need signed permission slips to attend. The Satanic Temple plans to host the club at Chimneyrock Elementary School in Cordova beginning Jan. 10.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.