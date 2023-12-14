Kansas courts’ computer systems are starting to come back online, 2 months after cyberattack

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The court system in Kansas has started bringing its computer system for managing cases back online. That’s happening two months after a foreign cyberattack forced officials to shut it down, along with public access to documents and other systems. The judicial branch announced Thursday that the case management systems for district courts in 28 of the state’s 105 counties are expected to be back online by Monday and others will follow by the end of the week. Systems for the state Court of Appeals and Supreme Court, and online access to documents for the public will be restored after that. The shutdown occurred Oct. 12.

