Man acquitted of killing three in Minnesota is convicted in unrelated kidnapping, shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man acquitted of killing three people in a 2022 shooting could be heading to prison anyway after being found guilty of kidnapping and shooting a man in St. Paul. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that jurors on Tuesday convicted Antonio Wright after about four hours of deliberation. Wright, of Minneapolis, faces sentencing Jan. 29. The shooting and kidnapping happened Sept. 2, 2022 — two days before five people were shot in St. Paul. Three of those victims died. Wright was charged in both crimes. In September, a judge found Wright not guilty in the triple homicide case, citing insufficient evidence.

