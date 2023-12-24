British home secretary under fire for making joke about date rape drug

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary James Cleverly is under fire for making a date rape joke at a party just hours after announcing plans to crack down on the offense. Cleverly, who oversees national security and law enforcement in England and Wales, faces a call to step down after he reportedly joked at a Dec. 18 event at the prime minister’s home about drugging his wife. Cleverly apologized after saying that the secret to a long marriage was having a sedated spouse who can never “realize there are better men out there.” A women’s rights group called for Cleverly to resign, and opposition Labour Party members called the remarks appalling.

