Gunfire erupts at a Colorado mall on Christmas Eve. One man is dead and 3 people are hurt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been fatally shot and three people were hurt at a shopping center in Colorado. The Colorado Springs Police Department says a fight broke out on Christmas Eve between two groups of people in the afternoon at the Citadel Mall. Officers received a report of gunshots and responded. Police say via the social media platform X that one adult male was dead at the scene with a gunshot wound. Two more were taken to hospitals in serious condition, each shot at least once. A female also suffered what were said to be minor injuries. Police say they detained “multiple people” and the mall has been cleared and closed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.