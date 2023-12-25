Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Navalny located in penal colony 3 weeks after contact lost

MOSCOW (AP) — Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he has been located at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle nearly three weeks after contact with him was lost. Navalny, the most prominent foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism. He had been imprisoned in the Vladimir region of central Russia, east of Moscow, but his lawyers said they had not been able to reach him since Dec. 6. His spokesperson says Navalny is “doing well” and a lawyer has visited him.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.