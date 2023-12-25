1st Amendment claim struck down in Project Veritas case focused on diary of Biden’s daughter
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Criminal prosecutors may soon get to see over 900 documents pertaining to the alleged theft of a diary belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter after a judge rejected a First Amendment claim by the conservative nonprofit Project Veritas to stop investigators from seeing the records. The group’s attorney says Monday that Project Veritas is considering appealing last week’s ruling by Manhattan federal court Judge Analisa Torres. The documents were produced from raids in which electronic devices were also seized from the residences of three members of Project Veritas, including James O’Keefe, the fired founder.