Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russian Defense Ministry says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that the landing ship Novocherkassk has been hit by plane-launched guided missiles at a base in the city of Feodosia. The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack. There was no immediate report of how bad the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

