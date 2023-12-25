The right to protest is under threat in Britain, undermining a pillar of democracy

LONDON (AP) — Britain is one of the world’s oldest democracies, but some worry that essential rights and freedoms are under threat. They point to restrictions on protest imposed by the Conservative government that have seen environmental activists jailed peaceful but disruptive actions. The government says it is stopping extremist activists from hurting the economy and disrupting daily life. Critics say it is an example of how Britons’ civil rights are being eroded with too little scrutiny from the country’s elected representatives and not enough protection from the courts. Some say Britain’s unwritten constitution does not offer enough protection from politicians who push the limits of what is allowed.

