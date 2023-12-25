Skip to Content
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56

The actor Kamar de los Reyes has died in Los Angeles. A publicist representing his wife says de los Reyes died Sunday at age 56 following a brief battle with cancer. De los Reyes was a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap “One Life to Live,” and Raul Menendez, a villain in the video game “Call of Duty: Black Ops II.” In “One Life to Live,” he starred alongside his wife Sherri Saum.

