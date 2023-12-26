1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year’s Eve thanks to date’s pattern
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that New Year’s Eve could take the cake for the busiest wedding day in Las Vegas thanks to the date’s repeating pattern of 1-2-3, 1-2-3. That’s known as a “specialty date” in Vegas’ massive wedding industry. The county clerk says the record for most New Year’s Eve weddings in Las Vegas was 4,492. That was set on July 7, 2007, another unique date on the calendar. One chapel in downtown Las Vegas says it’s fully booked at midnight on the holiday and is expecting to wed more than 120 couples that day.