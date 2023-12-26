A Turkish parliamentary committee resumes debate on Sweden’s NATO bid

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee is set to resume deliberations on Sweden’s bid to join NATO. The committee meeting on Tuesday comes days after the Turkish president openly linked the Sweden’s admission to U.S. approval of Turkey’s request to purchase F-16 fighter jets, setting a new condition. Turkey had lifted its objection to Sweden joining the alliance but has since stalled the ratification process, accusing Sweden of not taking its security concerns seriously enough. Hungary and Turkey remain the only two NATO countries yet to give consent to Sweden’s NATO bid. If approved by the committee, Sweden’s membership would then need to be ratified by the full assembly.

