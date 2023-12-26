Court reverses former Nebraska US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s conviction of lying to federal authorities
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appellate court has reversed a federal conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, ruling that he should not have been tried in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was convicted in March 2022 on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its ruling Tuesday. Fortenberry says he and his wife are gratified by the decision. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles did not have an immediate comment. The case can be retried.