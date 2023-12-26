Skip to Content
AP National News

Court reverses former Nebraska US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s conviction of lying to federal authorities

By
Published 11:45 AM

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An appellate court has reversed a federal conviction against former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska, ruling that he should not have been tried in Los Angeles. Fortenberry was convicted in March 2022 on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit issued its ruling Tuesday. Fortenberry says he and his wife are gratified by the decision. Representatives from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles did not have an immediate comment. The case can be retried.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content