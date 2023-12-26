Migrant caravan slogs on through southern Mexico with no expectations from a US-Mexico meeting

HUIXTLA, Mexico (AP) — A caravan of thousands of migrants continues to trudge through southern Mexico, with some saying they expect nothing good from a planned meeting between American and Mexican officials about the migrant surge at the U.S. border. The migrants passed by Mexico’s main inland immigration inspection point on Tuesday outside the town of Huixtla, in southern Chiapas state. National Guard officers there made no attempt to stop the estimated 6,000 migrants. In the past, Mexico has let them go through, hoping they would tire themselves out walking along the highway. But U.S. officials are expected to press Mexico to stop more migrants at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.