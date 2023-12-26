Nikki Haley has bet her 2024 bid on South Carolina. But much of her home state leans toward Trump
By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press
GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is betting her 2024 candidacy on winning South Carolina. But the politics of Haley’s home state have shifted far to the right since she was governor. That threatens her ability to tap into her local roots to notch the victory she has promised. In 2016, she endorsed Florida Sen. Marco Rubio while her lieutenant governor endorsed Donald Trump. Trump won South Carolina and eventually the presidency. Today, almost every state official is backing Trump and he continues to draw huge crowds and interest in the state. But Haley still retains many supporters in the state ahead of the Feb. 24 primary, which has often voted for the eventual GOP nominee.