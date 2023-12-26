Officer fatally shoots man who shot another person following crash in suburban Detroit

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit. State police say the man exited his vehicle about 9 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection in Garden City after colliding with another vehicle. Police said he shot a person who approached to offer help and then fired shots at several other vehicles. He was confronted and shot by a Garden City officer. The man’s name was not immediately released. Garden City is west of Detroit. The person shot by the man and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were listed in stable condition at a hospital.

