Restriction on carrying guns in Omaha and Lincoln violate Nebraska law, lawsuits say

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two lawsuits say Nebraska’s two largest cities are violating a new state gun law by prohibiting them from public places such as parks. The Liberty Justice Center filed lawsuits Dec. 18 challenging executive orders issued by the mayors of Omaha and Lincoln. The lawsuits were filed on behalf of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association. State lawmakers in April passed a bill allowing people to carry concealed guns across the state without a permit and without the need to complete a gun safety course. It also overrides stricter gun laws in cities like Omaha and Lincoln. Officials in both cities say their actions are legal.

