Subscription-based care moves beyond peddling birth control and helping with hair loss

Online, direct-to-consumer health care has grown well beyond its roots mostly treating hair loss and acne or selling birth control pills. Companies like Hims & Hers and Ro have started weight loss programs. Rival Lemonaid Health has added seasonal affective disorder treatments to a care lineup that includes help with depression and insomnia. These companies provide quick access to specialists and prescription deliveries for a regular fee. Their approach offers solutions to two common difficulties in the U.S. health care system: access to care and prescription refills. But it also stirs concern from some doctors about care quality.

