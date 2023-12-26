The rapper Ye, who has a long history of making antisemitic comments, issues an apology in Hebrew

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has a long history of making antisemitic comments and just apologized to the Jewish community in an Instagram post written in Hebrew. In the Tuesday post, he apologized to the Jewish community “for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions.” The rapper legally changed his name to Ye in 2021. The statement arrives less than two weeks after Ye went on an antisemitic rant in Las Vegas while promoting his upcoming album. In the rant, he made insidious insinuations about Jewish influence and compared himself to Jesus Christ and Adolf Hitler.

