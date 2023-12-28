Mexico says a drug cartel kidnapped 14 people from towns where angry residents killed 10 gunmen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in central Mexico say a drug cartel has kidnapped 14 local residents in apparent retaliation for an uprising by angry farmers who killed 10 cartel gunmen earlier this month. The farmers, apparently tired of cartel extortions and armed only with sickles and hunting rifles, chased down suspected gang members amid bursts of automatic gunfire. Prosecutors said the cartel later abducted 14 local people, including four children between the ages of 1 1/2 and 14. The 10 kidnapped adults included three policemen abducted at a cartel roadblock, and a wounded villager the gang snatched from a hospital.

