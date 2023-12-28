More than 40 dead in Liberia after leaking fuel tanker exploded as people tried to collect gas

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Authorities in Liberia say a leaking fuel tanker exploded as people gathered to collect the gasoline, leaving more than 40 dead. Officials say the blast on Tuesday also injured at least 83 people in Totota town in the central part of the West African country. One health official says many of the dead were buried in a mass grave because their remains were unrecognizable. Health authorities say an exact death toll was difficult because of how badly the bodies were burned. Similar deadly accidents have occurred elsewhere in Africa.

