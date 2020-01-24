Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington State (12-8, 3-4) vs. Utah (11-7, 2-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last 11 wins against the Cougars, Utah has won by an average of 19 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Utah’s Timmy Allen has averaged 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds while Rylan Jones has put up 9.8 points and 4.8 assists. For the Cougars, CJ Elleby has averaged 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while Isaac Bonton has put up 13.6 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Bonton has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Washington State’s Bonton has attempted 112 3-pointers and connected on 33 percent of them, and is 12 for 23 over his past five games.

COLD SPELL: Washington State has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 79.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Washington State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17 percent of all possessions (ranked 318th among Division I teams).

