USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (14-11, 5-7) vs. Southern California (18-7, 7-5)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last seven wins against the Cougars, Southern California has won by an average of 13 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 70-66 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaac Bonton has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Washington State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Washington State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-6 when scoring at least 62.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Trojans are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 7-7 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Cougars are 6-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 8-11 when they fall short of that total.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Southern California defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent through 25 games (ranking the Cougars 284th).

