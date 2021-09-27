House Republicans return to Oregon Capitol on redistricting deadline

AP - Oregon-Northwest

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Despite a threat to block new political maps, Republican lawmakers returned to the Oregon state Capitol on Monday — the final day for the Legislature to complete redistricting.

Enough GOP lawmakers returned to the House floor to achieve a quorum required to vote.

With the Republican reverse, it is likely Democrats will pass new district maps — including a sixth, U.S. House seat.

Congressional plans were sent to the Redistricting Committee on Monday morning to be formally adopted, and the House is scheduled to reconvene at 1 p.m.

If they miss the deadline, the job of redrawing congressional maps will fall to a panel of five retired judges appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court, and Democratic Secretary of State Shemia Fagan will be tasked with redrawing the state’s legislative districts.