Dozens of fallen shipping containers bobbing along Vancouver Island

SEATTLE (AP) — The Canadian Coast Guard says maritime workers are waiting for calmer weather before they can retrieve some 35 shipping containers that fell off a ship in rough seas and have been drifting near the Strait of Juan de Fuca for the past several days.

The Seattle Times reports the containers are drifting parallel to shore off the southwest coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, British Columbia, based on aerial tracking.

The Canadian authorities tweeted that current modelling indicates the containers will not come ashore. Two contain hazardous materials.

Environment Canada said a gale warning was in effect midday Monday.

The Zim Kingston spilled those containers overboard early Friday. The ship is anchored and smoldering offshore from Victoria, B.C.