Armed carjacking suspect shot and killed by Portland police
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect was shot and killed on Interstate 5 Monday by Portland police following multiple carjackings.
Officials from the Portland Police Bureau say officers responded to I-5 near Rosa Parks way around 10 a.m. after receiving word of an armed suspect involved in several carjackings — including one where the suspect shot and injured a victim.
The victim is being treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, they said.
Police did not disclose further details about the events that led to officers fatally shooting the suspect.
In a press release, bureau officials only said “At some point, deadly force was deployed by police.”
The freeway was closed in both directions as the investigation began.
Comments