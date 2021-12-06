Armed carjacking suspect shot and killed by Portland police

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an armed suspect was shot and killed on Interstate 5 Monday by Portland police following multiple carjackings.

Officials from the Portland Police Bureau say officers responded to I-5 near Rosa Parks way around 10 a.m. after receiving word of an armed suspect involved in several carjackings — including one where the suspect shot and injured a victim.

The victim is being treated at an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, they said.

Police did not disclose further details about the events that led to officers fatally shooting the suspect.

In a press release, bureau officials only said “At some point, deadly force was deployed by police.”

The freeway was closed in both directions as the investigation began.