Oregon State implodes west side of Reser Stadium

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State has imploded the west side of Reser Stadium, beginning the next phase of a project to renovate the facility. Athletic director Scott Barnes set off the explosives that brought down part of the building. A crowd watched from a safe distance. The $153 million renovation project is expected to be finished ahead of the 2023 football season. The new addition will include a wellness center for students and faculty.

Associated Press

