University of Washington to return to in-person learning

SEATTLE (AP) — The University of Washington will return to in-person learning on Jan. 31 after starting winter quarter online because of a omicron-fueled spike in COVID-19 cases. KIRO-TV reports a letter from President Ana Mari Cauce Monday said COVID-19 cases locally are declining, allowing the school to proceed with returning to in-person classes. The school announced in December that most classes would be held online for the first week of winter quarter in January. Remote instruction was extended as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. The university in Seattle requires requires masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and also requires all students and personnel to be vaccinated.