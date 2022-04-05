Judge grants class-action status to COVID-sickened prisoners

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has certified a class-action lawsuit related to Oregon leaders’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic inside its prisons. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman signed off on a wrongful death class that will include the estates of 45 adults who died in the state’s custody and “for whom COVID-19 caused or contributed to their death.” The other is a damages class that would include anyone incarcerated after Feb. 1, 2020, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 at least 14 days after they were incarcerated. Spokespersons for the governor’s office, the Oregon Department of Corrections and the state’s Department of Justice declined to comment.