Sheriff: 1 missing kayaker found dead, 1 still missing in OR

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — One of two kayakers who did not return from a weekend trip has been found dead in the Long Tom River near Corvallis and a second kayaker remains missing, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Family members identified the body of Joseph Bendix, 26, of Eugene, on Monday morning. His companion, 23-year-old Mariana Dukes, also of Eugene, remains missing, authorities said. She last had contact with her family by phone around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The couple launched their kayaks Saturday south of Monroe, Oregon. and were reported missing Sunday when they didn’t show up at Monroe City Park as planned.

Deputies and 50 volunteers used drones, aircraft, divers and boats to continue the search Tuesday. Monroe is about 20 miles south of Corvallis. Authorities also asked anyone who spots a green kayak in the Long Tom River north of Ferguson Road to report it.