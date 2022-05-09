Molotov cocktails thrown at Keizer offices of Oregon Right to Life

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in the Salem suburb of Keizer late Sunday night after an unsuccessful attempt to break in, police said.

At about 10:40 p.m., one or more people unsuccessfully tried to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life offices, the Keizer Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police said the person or people then ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building. There was a small fire, with minimal damage and no one was in the building at the time, police said.

This case is under investigation and police said they are seeking tips.

The incident happened around the same time someone threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office and after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week.

The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion would remain legal in Oregon under state law.

Oregon Right to Life news release:

Oregon Right to Life Offices Damaged in Attack

Salem, OR—In the late evening on Sunday, May 8, the offices of Oregon Right to Life were attacked. An individual used incendiary devices, one of which exploded and caught the building on fire. The office was vacant at the time, and no one was harmed. Fire and police departments responded quickly, minimizing damage to the building. The agencies are actively investigating the incident.

Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director, expressed, "Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack. We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward.” She added, “We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community.”

Oregon Right to Life has had long-standing opposition to the use of force, intimidation, and violence by any person pursuing pro-life activities. Our commitment to the well-being of all human life requires that we respect the inherent value and dignity of all people. Just as we condemn abortion and euthanasia, we oppose private acts that take human life, inflict bodily harm, or destroy another’s property. No board member, officer, employee, or chapter officer may participate in any illegal or harmful act against another person or property in pursuing pro-life activity. Oregon Right to Life will not knowingly do business with any organization or business which endorses violence in any way toward pro-abortion persons or businesses.