Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School on North 135th Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Seattle police said. Officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said. They did not identify the victim or say whether it was a student.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers secured the school and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect.

With the site secured, police were working with Seattle Public Schools to set up a reunification site at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street. They also were developing a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.

