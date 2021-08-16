160 coronavirus cases linked to Watershed Music Festival

AP Washington

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — More than 160 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed among people who attended the Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre. That’s according to the Grant County Health District. Officials say the outbreak is the first one traced to an outdoor entertainment event since the lifting of statewide COVID-19 prevention measures at the end of June. More than 25,000 fans packed the Gorge for the three-day outdoor country music festival July 30 to Aug. 1. It marked the state’s biggest concert since the pandemic hit. The cases are tied to residents in multiple Washington state counties and one Oregon resident.