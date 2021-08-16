2 killed in fire that burned through apartment buildings

AP Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed in a fire that burned two apartment buildings in the Browne’s Addition neighborhood in Spokane. KXLY-TV reports the fire started around 2:45 a.m. Monday. Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says the blaze started in Tiffany Manor, which has 11 units, and spread to another building that had seven. He says all of the units were destroyed. Officials say a firefighter was treated at a hospital for dehydration. Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation as potential homicide. The names of the people killed haven’t been released.