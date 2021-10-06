Everett man pleads guilty to fatally shooting 1, injuring 2

AP Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An Everett man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for a triple shooting that left one woman dead at Boo Han Market in Edmonds. Duy Phuong Nguyen admitted guilt in the shooting that wounded his estranged wife, killed his wife’s friend Thanh Vy Ly and wounded Ly’s boyfriend in 2020. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5. The wife worked at the market. Prosecutors say Ly and her boyfriend had gone there to meet Nguyen when he opened fire on the group.