Hiker finds human remains in Stampede Pass area

ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) — Kittitas County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a call from a hiker led to the discovery of human remains in the Stampede Pass area, about two miles south of Keechelus Lake. A hiker in the area spotted something suspicious and called the sheriff’s office. Due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable. Officials say it appears the remains were there “for some months.” The remains have been released to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy.