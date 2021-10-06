More Seattle police showing proof of COVID vaccination

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say the number of Seattle police officers who have turned in required proof showing they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus is increasing. The Seattle Times reports the department’s counts as of Wednesday show in all, 292 Seattle sworn officers still need to verify they’ve been fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline for city employees to do so. The department has received vaccination records for an additional 62 officers since Tuesday, when the Seattle Police Department for the first time publicly released numbers. The latest figures show 782 sworn officers, or 73%, have “submitted” vaccination records. But that number includes 111 officers seeking exemptions.