Stafford, Rams face NFC West showdown traveling to Seahawks

AP Washington

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Even before making the move to the NFC West, Matthew Stafford could get a sense for the intensity of when Seattle and Los Angeles get together. His first taste of the Rams-Seahawks rivalry will come in a place he’s never won before when Los Angeles travels to Seattle on Thursday night. After seeing their unbeaten start to the season halted losing to Arizona last Sunday, the Rams face a quick turnaround for another division showdown against the Seahawks. Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak winning at San Francisco last Sunday but has painful memories of its last matchup with the Rams when the Seahawks lost at home 30-20 in the playoffs.