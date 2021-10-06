Striking carpenters union in Seattle reaches new agreement

AP Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — The Northwest Carpenters Union says it has reached a new contract agreement with the Associated General Contractors that will put several thousand striking carpenters in the Seattle area back on the job Wednesday pending a vote on the deal. Union members have been on strike since Sept. 16, with rotating pickets at some major projects. The Seattle Times reports leading up to the strike, union members rejected four previous contract proposals put forward by union leadership. Current carpenter wages range from $46.92 to $48.42 an hour. The last rejected offer would have increased pay by about $9.40 per hour over the course of four years, along with increases in benefits.