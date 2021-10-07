Jury finds former prison guard guilty of child rape

AP Washington

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a former Monroe prison guard guilty of child rape. The Daily Herald reports Jason Dominguez’s verdict was read Wednesday in Snohomish County Superior Court. According to witness testimony, Dominguez sent sexual messages over Facebook to a girl when she was in her early teens. Charging papers say it escalated to physical abuse from 2017 to 2019. Dominguez declined to testify. The girl’s mother testified about finding the messages, reporting them to police and the girl told detectives about the abuse. Jurors convicted Dominguez of second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.