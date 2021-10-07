Man charged with killing girlfriend at Renton apartment

AP Washington

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before his arrest at a Tukwila hotel last week, a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with the August shooting death of his girlfriend in Renton evaded police for nearly six weeks. King County prosecutors say Vaughn Weems was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder domestic violence, accused of shooting Montisha Offord in the chest outside the Echo Mountain Apartments around 2 a.m. on August 21. Offord was driven to Valley Medical Center by a friend. She died an hour after arriving at the hospital. Court records did not identify a defense attorney for Weems. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 20.