WA Democrats ask courts to dismiss election lawsuits

AP Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Residents who sued the Snohomish County Auditor demanding an audit of the 2020 election due to alleged but undocumented “electronic manipulation” of ballots could square off with lawyers for the state Democratic Party. The Daily Herald reports on Wednesday, state party lawyers filed motions to intervene in the lawsuits filed by Republican voters in eight counties including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Clark, Whatcom, Lincoln and Franklin. They want all the cases tossed out. The lawsuits allege auditors used uncertified voting equipment and manipulated thousands of ballots in an unspecified statewide race. Each lawsuit seeks a “full forensic audit” as carried out in Arizona. That one found no evidence of fraud.