Gonzaga coach Mark Few to miss 3 games following DUI arrest

AP Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga coach Mark Few will miss two exhibition games and the first game of the regular season after he was arrested last month on suspicion of driving under the influence. The school made the announcement before the Bulldogs’ kickoff event. Few will not be on the sideline for Gonzaga’s exhibition games on Oct. 31 against Eastern Oregon and Nov. 5 against Lewis-Clark State, and the regular-season opener on Nov. 9 versus Dixie State. Few’s first game will be Nov. 13 against Texas, a showdown of expected top-10 teams. Few apologized for his “regretful decision.”