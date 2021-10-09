Owner of motel shuttered by public health pleads guilty

AP Washington

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — The former franchise owner and manager of a Mount Vernon motel that was closed because of unsafe methamphetamine levels has pleaded guilty to related charges. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Ashoo Ohri pleaded guilty Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court to unlawful use of a building for drug purposes, second-degree promoting prostitution and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Ohri’s motel was shuttered by order of Skagit County Public Health in June 2020 after the Mount Vernon Police Department and Skagit County Interlocal Drug Enforcement Unit deemed the motel was a hub of criminal activity.