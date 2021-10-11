Skip to Content
AP Washington
Police investigate fatal shooting of 19-year-old in Ruston

RUSTON, Wash. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Ruston. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says officers were dispatched to Yacht Club Road in Ruston at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot in the area. Tacoma and Ruston police arrived and provided first aid to the 19-year-old man, but he eventually died at the scene. That’s according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. The city of Ruston will handle the investigation.

